MediShield Life coverage extended to serious pregnancy, delivery-related complications

SINGAPORE: From Apr 1, coverage under the national health insurance scheme MediShield Life will be extended to include inpatient treatment for serious pregnancy and delivery-related complications.

This is expected to benefit up to 4,000 patients a year, said Senior Minister of State for Health Edwin Tong during the Committee of Supply debate on Wednesday (Mar 6).

“This will provide more assurance to expectant parents who may face large hospitalisation bills as a result of these complications, he added.

To alleviate concerns over healthcare expenses related to marriage and parenthood aspirations, the Ministry of Health said last year that it would carry out a review.

Following consultations with senior clinicians, the coverage of MediShield Life, which focuses on large hospital bills and selected costly outpatient treatments, will be extended to cover 24 complications. These include eclampsia, cervical incompetency and postpartum haemorrhage, under the existing inpatient claim limits.