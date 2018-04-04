Megaton Shipping fined S$5,000 for role in declaring cigarettes as men's clothes

SINGAPORE: Freight forwarding company Megaton Shipping was fined S$5,000 on Wednesday (Apr 4) for its part in getting an import permit from Singapore Customs by providing “untrue information" to a logistics company.

The logistics company then made an import permit declaration to Singapore Customs, declaring the goods in a container as "T-shirts Singlets and Other Vests Knitted or Crocheted of Other Textile Materials for Men or Boys".

When officers checked the container, however, they found 39,900 cartons of cigarettes instead.

Megaton Shipping was on May 8 last year engaged by an “unknown person” to ship the container from Ho Chi Minh to the United Kingdom through Singapore, said Singapore Customs and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority in a joint media release.

“We believe that the cigarettes were intended to be smuggled into another country,” said Singapore Customs Assistant Director-General for intelligence and investigation Yeo Sew Meng.

On May 29, 2017, Megaton Shipping instructed the logistics company to make an import permit declaration.

With the goods declared to contain clothing, the container was removed from the Keppel Free Trade Zone to a bonded warehouse for storage before the re-export to the UK.

However, "anomalies" were detected in scanned images of the 40-foot container, said authorities. Instead of men's clothes, officers found 39,900 cartons of cigarettes in the container at the Tanjong Pagar Scanning Station on Jun 2.

"By providing untrue information to the logistics company, Megaton Shipping committed an offence under the Customs Act for causing an untrue import declaration to be made to Singapore Customs," the release stated.

Added Mr Yeo: "Singapore Customs does not condone the use of our port and logistics facilities for transnational smuggling, and we will continue to work proactively with our local partner agencies and international counterparts to stamp out such illicit activities.

“Companies should exercise customer due diligence to prevent themselves from being exploited by syndicates for illicit activities.”

Those found guilty of making or causing the making of any declaration that is untrue may be fined a maximum of S$10,000 or the equivalent of the amount of customs duty if the amount is more, jailed up to 12 months or both.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story suggested that Megaton Shipping gave false information for the purpose of smuggling the cigarettes. This is inaccurate and we apologise.