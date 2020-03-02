2 arrested after batteries found missing from telecom equipment rooms at HDB void decks

SINGAPORE: Police have arrested two men suspected to have stolen batteries from the telecom equipment rooms at HDB void decks.

In a press release on Monday (Mar 2), the police said they received four reports of batteries found missing from various HDB housing estates in January and February. In total, 110 locations were affected.

The suspects - aged 31 and 45 - were arrested along Mandai Estate and Fajar Road on Monday.



The 31-year-old man will be charged in court on Tuesday. If convicted, he faces up to seven years' jail and a fine.

"Investigations against the remaining man are ongoing," the authorities said.

