Two arrested after break-ins at schools in Marine Parade area

SINGAPORE: Two men were arrested on Thursday (Oct 24) after two schools in the Marine Parade area were broken into this week, the Singapore Police Force said on Thursday (Oct 24).

Police received reports between Tuesday and Thursday that the offices of two schools along East Coast Road and Marine Terrace were burgled. Cash and valuables worth about S$600 were stolen from the offices, police say.

Officers from Bedok Police Division arrested two men, aged 18 and 26, on Thursday after investigations.

Both men will be charged in court on Saturday with housebreaking and theft by night with common intention. If convicted, they could be jailed for up to 14 years and fined.