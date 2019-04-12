5 men arrested after fight along Orchard Road

SINGAPORE: Five men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a fight along Orchard Road, the police said in a news release on Friday (Apr 12).

The police said they were alerted to a fight along Orchard Road at about 9.20am on Apr 6.

Advertisement

They arrested two men - a 26-year-old and a 35-year-old - at the scene. Three other men were subsequently arrested.

The five men ranged in age from 26 to 39 years old, said the police.

The case has been classified as rioting with deadly weapon.

A video circulating online of the incident showed a group of men gathered in the middle of a road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the men, brandishing a long rod-like object, takes a swipe at another man, who falls backwards and onto the ground.

Another man is then seen getting out from the rear seat of a car with a knife raised.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone convicted of rioting with a deadly weapon can be jailed for up to 10 years and may be caned.