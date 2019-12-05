Five men arrested for fighting outside Geylang restaurant

SINGAPORE: Five men have been arrested for fighting outside a restaurant in Geylang, police said on Thursday (Dec 5).

The five men, aged between 21 and 47, were suspected to be involved in a case of affray - defined in Singapore law as two or more people disturbing the peace by fighting in a public place.

Police said they were alerted to a fight along Lorong 1 Geylang at about 11.40pm on Wednesday.

The suspects were arrested within four hours of the report, said the police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the men had a dispute while at a nearby restaurant earlier that night.

VIDEO OF FIGHT SHARED ONLINE

Videos of the fight circulating on social media show several men brawling on the road.

A few men wielding yellow plastic chairs can be seen charging at another group of men.

A woman can be seen tussling with a man in a pink shirt while screaming in Mandarin: "You hit my husband!"

A screengrab of a video circulating on social media of a fight outside a restaurant in Geylang on Dec 4, 2019.

The woman continues to scream at the man in pink while being held back by another man. Several onlookers attempt to mediate and the brawl ceases as the video ends.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of committing the offence of affray, a person can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000 or both.