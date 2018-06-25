3 men suspected of posing as policemen and robbing woman arrested

SINGAPORE: Three men have been arrested after they allegedly impersonated police officers and robbed a woman at a private residence along Balestier Road, the police said in a news release on Monday (Jun 25).



The police were alerted to the incident at around 2am on Sunday and arrested the men - who were aged between 25 and 29 - later that day.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that the men had posed as police officers and approached their victim "on the pretext of conducting checks in the residential unit and threatening to arrest her", said the police.

They took about S$15,000 in cash and an iPhone from her before fleeing.

The suspects will be charged in court on Tuesday with robbery with common intention.

If convicted, they can be jailed for between three and 14 years and can also be punished with at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police advised members of the public to be vigilant and wary of "persons who may impersonate police officers" while committing crimes.

"If in doubt, they should request for the police officer’s warrant card to verify his identity before complying with the instructions of the officer," said the police. "If they are still unsure of the person's credibility as a police officer, they should call 999 for assistance."

