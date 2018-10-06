3 men given stern warnings for flying unmanned aircraft in restricted, special event areas

SINGAPORE: Three men have been issued stern warnings for flying unmanned aircraft in restricted and special event areas, said the Singapore Police Force on Saturday (Oct 6).

In a press release, authorities said they first arrested a 25-year-old man after being informed on Aug 7 that one such aircraft had crashed into a building along North Bridge Road, a location classified as a restricted area.



The other two men were arrested after police found during the National Day celebrations on Aug 9 that they were in possession of unmanned aircraft or had operated their devices within a Special Event Area without the required permits.

The men, aged 32 and 49, were arrested in the vicinity of Marina Barrage and Singapore Flyer respectively.

Authorities said they have completed investigations into the cases and in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers, issued "stern warnings" to the latter two men on Sep 3 and Sep 4 for having operated unmanned aircraft.

The 25-year-old was also issued a stern warning on Oct 1, under the Air Navigation Order.

Those convicted of possessing or flying an unmanned aircraft near or into the Special Event Area may be given a maximum S$20,000 fine, jailed up to 12 months or both.