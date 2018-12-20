Mercedes driver arrested for suspected drug offences at Choa Chu Kang junction

Police inspect a black Mercedes-Benz at a junction along Choa Chu Kang Drive.
SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspected drug-related offences along Choa Chu Kang Drive on Wednesday (Dec 19) afternoon, the police told Channel NewsAsia.

A photo taken by a Channel NewsAsia reader who was at the scene shows at least three officers surrounding a black Mercedes-Benz at a junction along Choa Chu Kang Drive.

It is said that a motorist had approached the car after seeing it parked at the junction and found the driver to be asleep.

The police told Channel NewsAsia that they received a call for assistance along Choa Chu Kang Drive at about 4.40pm on Wednesday.

"A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspected drug-related offences and subsequently referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau for investigations," the police added.

