NRIC, PAssion cards to be accepted for Merdeka Generation discounts at FairPrice, food courts

SINGAPORE: Merdeka Generation (MG) members who have yet to receive their MG cards will be able to enjoy discounts at FairPrice, Foodfare and Kopitiam by presenting valid documentation, NTUC announced on Monday (Jul 8).

Members can produce their NRIC cards, PAssion Silver Concession cards or their letter of eligibility to get the discount until Jul 31, when all members are expected to have received their cards.

This will also apply to Foodfare and Kopitiam food outlets islandwide.

The announcement follows public feedback on the discount scheme, which previously did not allow NRIC cards to be used as verification.

According to NTUC, about 100 shoppers have asked FairPrice to allow members who have yet to receive their membership cards to use their NRICs for verification.

CEO of NTUC FairPrice Seah Kian Peng said: “While the MG Discount Scheme will run for a year, we appreciate that MG members wish to enjoy the discounts from FairPrice, Foodfare and Kopitiam immediately."

The discount scheme, launched earlier this month, grants a 3 per cent discount to MG members every Wednesday at more than 140 FairPrice outlets. Members can also get hot beverages at more than 90 Foodfare and Kopitiam outlets for S$0.50 on Wednesdays.