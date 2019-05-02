About 500,000 Merdeka Generation seniors get eligibility letters

SINGAPORE: All seniors who qualify for the Merdeka Generation Package should receive their eligibility letter by this week, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (May 2).

About 500,000 letters were mailed out by end April, MOH added.

The Silver Generation Office began outreach efforts in April to engage Merdeka Generation seniors on the details of the package, and to connect them to volunteering and learning opportunities, it said.



"Merdeka Generation seniors can expect visits from Silver Generation Ambassadors at their homes, workplaces and community nodes where they are likely to gather, such as faith-based organisations and hawker centres," the ministry said in a press release.



They will receive a Merdeka Generation Package Welcome Folder and Merdeka Generation card in the mail from late June.



The Merdeka Generation Package, which was announced at Budget 2019, aims to support seniors born in the 1950s with healthcare costs.

Seniors who were born between Jan 1, 1950 and Dec 31, 1959, and who became Singapore citizens by 1996 are eligible. Those who were born before 1950, became Singapore citizens by 1996 and did not receive the Pioneer Generation Package, are also eligible.

More details on the Merdeka Generation Package can be found at www.merdekageneration.sg.

Eligible Merdeka Generation seniors who have not received their letters can contact the Agency for Integrated Care at 1800-650-6060 for help.

