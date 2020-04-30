Warm, wet weather expected for first half of May: Met Service

SINGAPORE: April's warm weather is expected to continue into the first half of May, the Singapore Meteorological Service said in its weather outlook on Thursday (Apr 30).



Temperatures over this period could reach up to 35 degrees Celsius on some days, it added.



Short, thundery showers with frequent lightning are expected between the late morning and afternoon on most days. The wet weather could extend into the evening on one or two of these days.



"This is due to strong daytime heating of land areas and convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding vicinity," the Met Service said.



Overall, the rainfall for the first fortnight of May is expected to be above normal over most parts of the island.

April was a warm month for Singapore, as the daily maximum temperature reached 34 degrees Celsius on most days, and exceeded 35 degrees Celsius on 15 days.



