MFA advises Singaporeans to avoid all travel to Gaza Strip, voices concern over violence

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has advised Singaporeans to avoid all travel to the Gaza Strip and Israel's borders with it, voicing concerns about the latest escalation of violence in the area.

“Singapore is deeply concerned about the civilian casualties arising from the latest escalation of violence along the Israel-Gaza border,” said an MFA spokesperson. “We urge all sides to exercise restraint and do their utmost to protect civilians while taking urgent steps to de-escalate the situation.”

Advertisement

“All parties have the responsibility to stop the violence and restore calm.”

It advised Singaporeans to avoid all travel to the Gaza Strip and Israel’s borders with the Gaza Strip, and added that non-essential travel to the West Bank, including Bethlehem, Jericho and Ramallah should be avoided.

MFA’s comments come amid bloody clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinian protesters around the controversial opening of the US embassy to Israel in Jerusalem on Monday.

Palestinian Health Ministry officials said 58 protesters were killed and 2,700 injured by live gunfire, tear gas or other means on Monday, in the bloodiest single day for Palestinians since 2014.

Advertisement