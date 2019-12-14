MFA issues travel notice for northeast India due to violent protests

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Saturday (Dec 14) issued a travel notice for northeast India, advising Singaporeans travelling there to "exercise vigilance and caution".

Violent protests there over a new citizenship law for minorities from some neighbouring countries have led to deaths in Assam state.

An indefinite curfew has been imposed in Guwahati, a major city in Assam, and curfews have also been introduced intermittently in other parts of Assam and Meghalaya.

"Travel conditions are difficult due to street protests and cancellation of some flight and train services. Mobile data have also been restricted in some areas," MFA said.

The ministry advised affected Singaporeans to check with their travel agents on the latest situation and allow more time for travel.

Due to the evolving situation, they should also keep themselves updated on the latest developments through the local news and to take all necessary precautions to ensure their personal safety, including avoiding areas with crowds, it said.

Singaporeans in India are encouraged to eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Those who require consular assistance can contact the following:



SINGAPORE HIGH COMMISSION IN NEW DELHI, INDIA

E-6 Chandragupta Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi 110021

Tel: +91 11 4600 0800 / +91 98102 03595

Email: singhc_del@mfa.sg



Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800/ 8855

