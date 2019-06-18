Beware of phone scammer claiming to be from ministry: MFA

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) warned on Tuesday (Jun 18) that a scammer claiming to be from the ministry has been calling people and asking them to log on to a certain website to make fund transfers.

The ministry received reports from three people alone on Tuesday, it said in an advisory.

The phone number displayed on their phones was that of the ministry's main telephone line at 6379 8000.

The three people said they were asked to log on to a certain website to transfer money, although they could not recall the details of the site, said MFA.

"This is a scam," said MFA in a Facebook post. "Scammers are able to use spoofing technology to mask the actual phone number to display MFA’s number."

The ministry advised members of the public to take the following steps when they receive such calls:

Hang up, wait a few minutes, then call MFA at 6379 8000 to verify its authenticity.

Do not send money to the caller. MFA officers will not make calls to ask for fund transfers.

Do not provide personal information such as your name, identification number, passport information, bank account or credit card details to unknown parties.

Report it to the police.

More information on scams can be found on the Scam Alert website.