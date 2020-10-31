Singapore strongly condemns church attack in Nice

SINGAPORE: Singapore strongly condemns the terrorist attack at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Nice, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press statement on Saturday (Oct 31).

"It had resulted in the death and injury of innocent people in a place of worship," MFA said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and wish the injured a swift recovery."

On Thursday, a knife attacker killed three people inside the Notre-Dame Cathedral in the south of France.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There can be no justification for such attacks against innocent civilians, said MFA, adding that Singapore has a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of violence and extremism.

The French government has raised the national security alert (VIGIPIRATE) to its highest level, the ministry said.

"Security measures and surveillance can be expected to be reinforced," said MFA.

MFA also advised Singaporeans in France to remain vigilant and follow the advice of local authorities.

Advertisement

Those who require consular assistance should contact the Singapore Embassy in Paris or MFA Duty Office at:



Singapore Embassy in Paris:

Tel: +33 1 56 79 68 00

Email: singemb_par@mfa.sg



MFA Duty Office (24 hrs)

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg