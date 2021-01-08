Singaporeans in US advised to remain vigilant following unrest at Capitol building: MFA

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Thursday (Jan 7) advised Singaporeans to remain vigilant after the US Capitol in Washington DC was stormed by protesters seeking to overturn US President Donald Trump’s election loss.

“There were reports today of unrest in downtown Washington DC, particularly in the vicinity of the Capitol as well as reports of protests in a number of other US states," said MFA.

"We are monitoring the situation closely, and the Singapore Embassy in Washington DC, Singapore Consulate-General in San Francisco, and the Consulate of the Republic of Singapore in New York are in close contact with the Singaporean community in the US."

MFA added: “In view of the fluid situation, Singaporeans in the US are advised to remain vigilant, monitor the local news closely, and follow the advice of local authorities.

“Singaporeans should take the necessary precautions for their personal safety, and avoid areas where demonstrations are occurring.”

On Wednesday, thousands of Trump supporters stormed into Congress, temporarily halting proceedings to certify Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the November presidential election.

At least four people were killed and 52 others arrested in the ensuing violence.

The ministry strongly encouraged Singaporeans to eRegister with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg so that they can be contacted should the need arise.

Those in need of consular assistance should contact the Singapore Embassy in Washington DC or the nearest Singapore Overseas Mission in the US or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Singapore Embassy in Washington DC:

Tel: +1 202 537 3100

Emergency Tel (after hours): +1 202 537 3100 ext 140, +1 202 436 4777, +1 202 412 0074

Email: singemb_was@mfa.sg

Singapore Consulate-General in San Francisco:

Tel: +1 415 543 4775

Emergency Tel (after hours): +1 415 290 9000

Email: singcg_sfo@mfa.sg

Singapore Consulate in New York:

Tel: +1 212 223 3331

Emergency Tel (after hours): +1 917 293 4540

Email: singcon_nyc@mfa.sg

Singapore Honorary Consulate in Miami:

Tel: +1 305 858 4225

Emergency Tel (after hours): +65 6379 8000

Email: sgreen@sg-miami-consulate.org

MFA Duty Office (24 hrs):

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855