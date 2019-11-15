Singaporeans advised to defer travel to Bolivia due to 'volatile and unpredictable' political situation

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Friday (Nov 15) issued a travel advisory for Bolivia, citing reports of widespread protests in major cities following the resignation of the Bolivian president.

"As the political situation remains volatile and unpredictable, Singaporeans are advised to defer non-essential travel to Bolivia," said MFA.

The ministry also advised Singaporeans currently in Bolivia to be cautious and vigilant, monitor developments through local media and observe the instructions of the local authorities.

"Avoid reported locations of protests and stay indoors in a safe location. Stay in touch with your family and friends so that they know you are safe."

MFA noted disruptions to flights and access to airports in recent weeks, and advised Singaporeans to contact their airlines for the latest information before leaving for the airport, as well as to cater for additional travelling time.

Singaporeans in Bolivia are also encouraged to eRegister with MFA so that they can be contacted by the ministry if necessary.

Those who require consular assistance can contact MFA's 24-hour Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/8855 or mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg.

