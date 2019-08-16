Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong as "increasingly unpredictable" protests continue to take place across the city, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a travel advisory on Friday (Aug 16).

“There have been large-scale protests taking place across Hong Kong since June 2019 which have become increasingly unpredictable. These protests can take place with little or no notice and could turn violent,” MFA said.

Recent protests have even affected operations at Hong Kong airport, with many flights cancelled and travellers stranded on Aug 12 and Aug 13, the ministry noted.



"Singaporeans are thus advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong, given current developments.



"If you are already in Hong Kong, you should take all necessary precautions to ensure your personal safety. You are advised to stay vigilant, monitor developments through the local news and heed the instructions of the local authorities," said MFA.



"You should avoid protests and large public gatherings, and stay in touch with your family and friends so that they know you are safe," it said, adding that Singaporeans in Hong Kong are encouraged to eRegister on its website so that they may be contacted should the need arise.

Singaporeans in Hong Kong may wish to also follow the local police on their social media accounts for updates, said MFA.

