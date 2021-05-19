MFA reminds US embassy 'not to interfere' with domestic matters following webinar with LGBT organisation

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday (May 19) has reminded the United States embassy in Singapore that foreign missions here "are not to interfere in our domestic social and political matters".

This includes issues such as "how sexual orientation should be dealt with in public policy", it added.

The MFA issued the statement in response to a webinar the US embassy had co-hosted with local lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) non-profit organisation Oogachaga on Monday.



“MFA has reminded the US Embassy that foreign missions here are not to interfere in our domestic social and political matters, including issues such as how sexual orientation should be dealt with in public policy,” said the ministry.

“These are choices for only Singaporeans to debate and decide.”

Founded in 1999, Oogachaga describes itself on its website as “a community-based, non-profit, professional organisation working with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning and queer (LGBTQ+) individuals, couples and families”.

According to the website May17.org, an invitation-only webinar titled The Economic Case for LGBT Equality: Exploring Global Trends with Professor Lee Badgett was co-organised by Oogachaga and the US embassy in Singapore on Monday evening.

“Professor Lee Badgett teaches Economics at University of Massachusetts Amherst and is a renowned author and speaker on the economic impact of LGBTQI+ equality,” the website says.

May 17 is observed as the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.



CNA has contacted the US embassy and Oogachaga.