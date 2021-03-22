Vivian Balakrishnan to visit Brunei, Malaysia and Indonesia

SINGAPORE: Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will be making an official visit to Brunei, Malaysia and Indonesia from Monday (Mar 22), said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Dr Balakrishnan will begin in Brunei, with his visit reaffirming the "close and longstanding special relationship" between the two countries, said MFA in a press statement.

The minister will have an audience with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and will be hosted to a meal by Brunei's Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Pehin Yusof.

Dr Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from Singapore's MFA and will also travel to Malaysia and Indonesia after his trip to Brunei.

Last September, Singapore and Brunei agreed to establish a reciprocal green lane for travel between the two countries for essential business and official purposes.