Vivian Balakrishnan to visit Malaysia on a two-day trip
SINGAPORE: Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Malaysia from Tuesday (Mar 23) to Wednesday, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).
Dr Balakrishnan will call on Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Malaysian Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali.
During the two-day trip, he will also meet Malaysian Senior Minister and Minister of Defence Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hishammuddin Hussein, as well as Malaysian Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin.
"(His) visit underscores the close relations and extensive cooperation between Singapore and Malaysia, and aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation to stimulate recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic," said MFA in a statement.
READ - COVID-19: Johor hopes talks on reopening Malaysia-Singapore borders will resume
Dr Balakrishnan's visit to Malaysia comes after his trip to Brunei where he had an audience with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and was hosted to lunch by the country's Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Pehin Yusof.
During their meeting, Dr Balakrishnan and Mr Erywan agreed that the ongoing situation in Myanmar was of deep concern, and urged all sides in Myanmar to seek a peaceful solution through constructive dialogue, MFA said on Monday.
Brunei is currently chair of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
READ: ASEAN must reiterate guiding principles when it comes to situation in Myanmar: Vivian Balakrishnan
They also discussed ASEAN’s support for Myanmar’s return to the path of national reconciliation, peace and stability, the ministry added.
Dr Balakrishnan also reaffirmed the special and unique relationship between Singapore and Brunei, and extended an invitation from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah to visit Singapore soon.