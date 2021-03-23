Vivian Balakrishnan to visit Malaysia on a two-day trip

SINGAPORE: Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Malaysia from Tuesday (Mar 23) to Wednesday, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).



Dr Balakrishnan will call on Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Malaysian Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali.

During the two-day trip, he will also meet Malaysian Senior Minister and Minister of Defence Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hishammuddin Hussein, as well as Malaysian Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin.

"(His) visit underscores the close relations and extensive cooperation between Singapore and Malaysia, and aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation to stimulate recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic," said MFA in a statement.



Dr Balakrishnan's visit to Malaysia comes after his trip to Brunei where he had an audience with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and was hosted to lunch by the country's Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Pehin Yusof.

During their meeting, Dr Balakrishnan and Mr Erywan agreed that the ongoing situation in Myanmar was of deep concern, and urged all sides in Myanmar to seek a peaceful solution through constructive dialogue, MFA said on Monday.



Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan had an audience with Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Mar 22, 2021. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore)

Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and Brunei's Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Pehin Yusof discussed ASEAN’s role in regional cooperation under Brunei’s chairmanship during their meeting on Mar 22, 2021. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore)

Brunei is currently chair of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



They also discussed ASEAN’s support for Myanmar’s return to the path of national reconciliation, peace and stability, the ministry added.

Dr Balakrishnan also reaffirmed the special and unique relationship between Singapore and Brunei, and extended an invitation from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah to visit Singapore soon.