MHA mulls relaxing rules on sale, consumption of alcoholic food products

SINGAPORE: You may soon be able to get your midnight fix of rum raisin ice cream from the supermarket again, if current restrictions on the sale of food products containing alcohol from 10.30pm to 7am are relaxed.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a press release on Thursday (Oct 25) that it is looking at exempting food products containing alcohol from the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act implemented three years ago.

The Act, which came into force in April 2015, prohibits the sale of liquor at retail outlets and consumption of liquor in public places between 10.30pm to 7am daily.

The Act defines liquor as products containing more than 0.5 per cent alcohol.

Liquor can still be consumed within licensed premises such as restaurants, coffee shops or bars, in accordance with the hours stipulated in their licences.

"The measures have significantly reduced public drunkenness and related disamenities,” MHA said in the press release.

"Based on feedback, we are in discussions with the Ministry of Trade and Industry and industry stakeholders on providing an exemption for food products containing alcohol, where there is little or low likelihood of alcohol abuse," it added.

If the review is approved, "such exempted products can then be sold and consumed without the restrictions specified" under the Act, it said.

The control of the sale and consumption of alcohol followed an incident in December 2013, which saw hundreds of foreign workers confront anti-riot forces after a worker was run over by a bus.

There are stricter rules for Geylang and Little India, which are designated Liquor Control Zones. Retailers there cannot sell alcohol from 7pm on Saturday to 7am on Monday.