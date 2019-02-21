Motorists to face harsher penalties for serious offences as MHA reviews traffic laws

SINGAPORE: Motorists found guilty of serious traffic offences will face harsher penalties as part of proposed changes to the Road Traffic Act.

Longer jail terms and heavier fines will be imposed "for serious offences where the motorist exhibits egregious driving behaviour and causes serious harm to the victim", said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday (Feb 21).

Examples of egregious driving include drink-driving and speeding past pedestrian crossings when the motorist does not have the right of way.

MHA proposed creating two classes of irresponsible driving offences - Dangerous Driving and Careless Driving - which will be further broken down into four tiers relating to different levels of harm caused.



The two classes of offences correspond broadly to rash act and negligent act in the Penal Code, said MHA, although each offence will come with a longer maximum jail term and a higher maximum fine than what is laid out in the Penal Code.

The maximum jail term for dangerous driving, for instance, could be increased from five years to eight years, with a minimum one-year sentence if death or grievous hurt is caused.

For careless driving, the maximum jail time will be raised from two years to three years, if death was caused. Minimum mandatory punishments will also be imposed.

"Despite our enforcement and education, there are still motorists who drive or ride in a dangerous manner – against the flow of traffic, swerving across lanes suddenly without warning and beating red lights," said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Sun Xueling at the launch of a road safety campaign on Thursday.



"For the ... reason of deterrence, we want to impose mandatory minimum jail sentences for the most serious offences. For causing death by dangerous driving, a motorist should serve a minimum sentence of two years in jail," she added.

"For doing so whilst intoxicated, he should serve an additional minimum sentence of a year."



Penalties may be doubled for repeat offenders, according MHA's press release.



If the convicted motorist was drink-driving or on drugs, he or she could have add-on penalties that include up to two more years of jail time. An additional penalty of at least one more year in jail will be imposed if death or grievous hurt was caused. This is similarly doubled for repeat offenders.



From Apr 1, authorities will also raise the composition sum, or fines, for road traffic offences involving motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

SUSPENSION FROM DRIVING

MHA's announcement on the review of traffic laws comes as the police released their annual statistics on traffic accidents in Singapore.

The statistics show that while there were fewer traffic accidents last year, the number of drink-driving accidents and motorists who ran red lights went up.



As part of the proposed changes to the Road Traffic Act, more drivers who run afoul of traffic laws can also be suspended from driving as the ministry plans to expand the range of offences which require a minimum disqualification period.

MHA also intends to increase the types offences for which the offender's licence can be suspended immediately, to keep them off the roads while their court cases are pending.

A minimum suspension of eight years is proposed for drivers who caused death or grievous hurt through dangerous driving. This can be increased by at least two years if the offence was committed under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Currently, the penalties for irresponsible driving are less severe in Singapore compared to some other jurisdictions, MHA noted.

(Source: Ministry of Home Affairs)

Between 2014 and 2018, the number of feedback submitted by members of the public to the Traffic Police on irresponsible driving more than doubled, from 6,900 to 18,500, the ministry said.

Between 2015 and 2018, the number of summonses issued rose by one-fifth, from 152,700 to 181,000.

Penalties for driving while under suspension will also be heavier. There may also be more offences for which motorists may have to forfeit their vehicles. Currently, the courts may do so for certain offences such as illegal racing.

The ministry is seeking views from the public on the review from Thursday to Mar 13.

A public engagement document on the proposed changes has been posted on government feedback portal REACH.

The public can give their feedback on the REACH website or email RTA_Feedback@mha.gov.sg.

