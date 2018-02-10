MHA responds to Channel NewsAsia's misquote on Shanmugam's radicalisation comments

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday (Feb 10) responded to an erroneous report by Channel NewsAsia which misquoted comments made at a doorstop interview on Feb 9 by Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam on addressing radical content online.

The misquote has since been corrected.

The statement said: “CNA Online’s article ‘A fight for the hearts and minds: K Shanmugam on addressing radical content online’ misquoted Mr Shanmugam’s response to a question on countering radical content online.

“It was wrongly reported that he said “the real antidote is to gather our young people, as well as have the authorities look at the content put out by the Islamic Religious Authority of Singapore and other Muslim leaders, and point out what is wrong when necessary.

“The same error was repeated in Suria Online’s Malay article.

“What Mr Shanmugam actually said was ‘the real antidote is to get our young people, and get our people to go to the mosques, and also look at the content that MUIS and our Muslim leaders put out’.

"We note that CNA Online and Suria Online has since corrected the error and posted an Editor’s Note on it.”