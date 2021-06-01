Higher fines, more demerit points for traffic offences in Silver Zones and School Zones from July

SINGAPORE: Motorists who commit traffic offences in Silver Zones and School Zones will face higher fines and additional demerit points from Jul 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday (Jun 1).

Fines will be increased by S$100 while an additional two demerit points will be incurred for specified offences committed in these zones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These include offences committed at pedestrian crossings, such as failing to slow down or give way when approaching crossings, and offences related to driving behaviour that endanger pedestrian safety, such as speeding or driving against the flow of traffic.



Increased composition fines for specified traffic offences committed within Silver Zones and School Zones. (Table: Ministry of Home Affairs)

Specified traffic offences with enhanced penalties in Silver Zones and School Zones. (Table: Ministry of Home Affairs)

First announced by Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan on Mar 1, the move aims to make roads safer for elderly pedestrians as well as students by strengthening deterrence against irresponsible driving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a media release, MHA said: “Elderly pedestrians continue to account for a disproportionate number of traffic accidents resulting in pedestrian fatalities - in 2020, the elderly made up more than 80 per cent of pedestrian fatalities.

“While jaywalking by elderly pedestrians contributed to some of these accidents, many accidents also arise from irresponsible driving behaviour on the motorist’s part, such as failing to slow down when approaching a pedestrian crossing.

“The situation may be improved with greater care on the part of motorists.”

The number of traffic accidents resulting in elderly pedestrian casualties increased from 223 in 2015 to 317 in 2019. This number declined to 233 in 2020, however, the decrease may have been a result of reduced road and pedestrian traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MHA said.

Advertisement

Silver Zones, introduced in 2014, are located in areas with a large population of senior citizens.

These zones typically have a lower speed limit of 40kmh and additional traffic-calming and senior-friendly road safety features, such as additional crossing points and narrower lanes to slow down traffic.



School Zones, which are demarcated areas fronting schools, also have enhanced road safety features, with a reduced speed limit of 40kmh during three time blocks on school days and whenever school events are in progress.

