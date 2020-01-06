Woman taken to hospital, 60 evacuated after fire at Middle Road KTV

SINGAPORE: One woman was taken to hospital and about 60 people evacuated after a fire broke out at an entertainment outlet along Middle Road on Monday (Jan 6).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the fire at 114 Middle Road at about 11.15am.

A video of the affected unit SCDF posted on Facebook showed charred interiors and the signboard of Pandora Club & KTV.

Pandora Club & KTV is located on the fourth floor of the building.

“The fire was raging with flames and black smoke visible from the exterior of the premises,” SCDF said.

Nine emergency vehicles and about 30 firefighters were deployed to the scene.

The firefighters, who wore breathing apparatus sets, extinguished the blaze with two water jets.

A woman was taken to Raffles Hospital for smoke inhalation and the cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF said.