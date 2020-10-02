Migrant workers who helped restrain knife-wielding man get police award

SINGAPORE: Two migrant workers received the Singapore Police Force's Public Spiritedness Award on Friday (Oct 2) for helping an off-duty police officer restrain a knife-wielding man.

The incident happened on Tuesday at about noon, at Block 409 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3.

Sergeant Ezekiel Letchumanan K Saminadan was at home when he saw an incident involving a man holding a knife.

Realising that the man was armed, Sergeant Ezekiel sought the help of two workers at a nearby work site - Mr Panchavarnam Suresh and Mr Ravi Santhoshkumar.

Once the armed man was subdued by Sergeant Ezekial, both workers helped to restrain the man, said the police.

The man, 23, was later arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon. Investigations are ongoing.

A video circulating online on Tuesday showed a man brandishing an object as another man attempted to restrain him.

Another video showed a woman with what appeared to be blood on her face.



Police said on Tuesday that a 27-year-old woman was taken to National University Hospital.

Screengrab of a video posted in the Complaint Singapore Facebook page in relation to an incident in Choa Chu Kang on Sep 29, 2020.

“Sergeant Ezekiel and the two workers had displayed bravery by restraining the armed subject to prevent any further harm to others," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Devrajan Bala.

"This is not the first time that members of our migrant community have stepped forward to render assistance to someone in need," he added.

"Their selfless act is highly commendable.”

