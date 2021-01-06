Migrant workers receive SCDF award for rescuing boy from ledge of Hougang flat

SINGAPORE: Two migrant workers were honoured by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Wednesday (Jan 6) after they helped a boy get down safely from a window ledge at a HDB flat in Hougang last weekend.

Mr Das Dipto, a 27-year-old landscape maintenance worker, had been cleaning a spider lift he operated daily to prune trees when a passer-by asked him and his colleague Biswas Jibom to help a boy stranded on a third-floor kitchen ledge.

In a Facebook post, SCDF said Mr Dipto - who was receiving directions from Mr Biswas - carefully steered the lift down a narrow path towards the block, where he saw the frightened boy "precariously standing on the ledge, crying and grabbing onto a laundry pole".



Das Dipto poses with his SCDF Community Lifesaver Award. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

Biswas Jibom poses with his SCDF Community Lifesaver Award. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

"Mr Dipto raised the boom lift's platform towards the boy while calmly assuring the boy that he was there to rescue him. Within minutes, Mr Dipto had reached out with both his arms, lifted the boy onto the platform and lowered him to safety, much to the relief of and rousing cheers from a crowd of onlookers," said SCDF.

The rescue was complete by the time SCDF arrived at the scene. The boy was assessed by SCDF paramedics, who found that he did not require any medical assistance.

In an interview with CNA later, Mr Dipto said the boy reminded him of his young nephew back in Bangladesh and that all he thought about was that he had to save him.

"I felt like Spider-Man because I drove my spider (lift) and moved very fast. I saw the boy, took my spider over and went up quickly (to save the boy)," he said.

The rescue effort was captured in a video, which quickly went viral online.



For their "quick-thinking and selfless act", Mr Dipto and Mr Biswas received SCDF's Community Lifesaver Award from 3rd SCDF Division Commander COL Lim Han Chee, said SCDF, who thanked the duo for their "commendable act".

