78 more migrant workers dormitories cleared of COVID-19: MOM

SINGAPORE: Another 78 migrant workers dormitories have been cleared of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Tuesday (Jun 30).



This brings the total number of migrant workers cleared of COVID-19 to 87,000 as of Sunday, said the ministry in a media release. The figure includes those residing in Government-provided accommodation facilities as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest cleared dormitories comprise 72 factory-converted dorms and six construction temporary quarters, said MOM.

Three blocks for recovered workers in three purpose-built dormitories have also been cleared of COVID-19.

In total, 241 dormitories and 21 blocks for recovered workers in 14 purpose-built dormitories have been cleared of COVID-19, said MOM.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of Sunday, 176 out of the 241 dormitories have completed the three required steps for workers to resume work, said MOM.

The steps include arranging for staggered pick-up and drop-off timings with employers, and having employers confirming or updating the residential addresses of their workers on MOM’s database.



The Forward Assurance and Support Teams, made up of officers from MOM, the military and the police, are working closely with dormitory operators, employers and migrant workers to complete all the necessary steps and clear the remaining dormitories.

Employers can refer to the MOM website for the latest list of cleared dormitories and dormitories to be cleared in the coming weeks.

As work gradually resumes, MOM also urged all dormitory operators, employers and workers to remain vigilant and to ensure that safe working and safe living measures are "rigorously" followed.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram