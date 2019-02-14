HIV data leak: Mikhy Brochez's Facebook accounts removed

SINGAPORE: Facebook accounts belonging to Mikhy Farrera Brochez, the man said to be behind the leaking of the personal data of more than 14,000 HIV-positive people, have been taken down.

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia, Facebook said it has "Community Standards" which outline what stays up and what comes down.

Advertisement

"Under these policies, we remove content or accounts that share medical information on others, and any content that poses a credible threat of harm to others," a spokesperson said.

"The consequences for breaching our Community Standards vary depending on the severity of the breach.”



On Wednesday, Brochez published a post on Facebook that claimed the allegations against him were "blatantly false".



In the post, Brochez claimed that there was another person involved in the HIV registry leak, that he was abused while in police custody, that he had contracted HIV while in prison and that he was denied HIV medication while serving his sentence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore authorities denied Brochez's claims, saying they were "baseless" and calling Mikhy a "pathological liar".

Brochez, who had been living in Singapore since 2008, was deported last year after he was convicted of various fraud and drug-related offences, including lying about his own HIV status.



He was arrested and charged in the US with attempting to trespass into his mother's house in Clark County, Kentucky, in December last year.