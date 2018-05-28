9 Millennia Institute students injured in bus accident during Cambodia school trip

SINGAPORE: Nine students from Millennia Institute sustained minor injuries after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident during a school trip in Cambodia.

The injured students were part of a group of 30 students and four teachers, said Mrs Tan Wan Yu, the principal of Millennia Institute, in response to queries from Channel NewsAsia on Monday (May 28).

Advertisement

"The coach they were travelling in met with a traffic accident," said Mrs Tan. "Nine students sustained minor injuries and received medical treatment."

The students and teachers were on the school's Overseas Values in Action trip to Cambodia, which was scheduled to run from May 26 to May 31, she added.

The trip has now been shortened, and the students and teachers will return to Singapore on Monday "as a safety precaution", said Mrs Tan.

"The school has been in contact with parents of all the students," she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of Education's (MOE) website, the Values in Action programme is a "learning experiences that support students’ development as socially responsible citizens who contribute meaningfully to the community, through the learning and application of values, knowledge and skills".