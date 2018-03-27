Parking charges at 6 more military camps and bases from April: MINDEF

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) will be imposing market rate season parking charges on six more MINDEF and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) camps and bases from Sunday (Apr 1).



In a news release on Tuesday, MINDEF said the car parks in these six camps have been deemed to have market value due to their proximity to public amenities. It did not specify which camps will be affected.



Channel NewsAsia understands that Khatib Camp and Mowbray Camp in Choa Chu Kang are among the six.



MINDEF said the season parking policy will apply to all permanent staff as well as contractors who require a car park lot on a regular basis.



This is in addition to the 10 camps, bases and related premises that currently impose season parking charges.



“Operationally ready National Servicemen who are going for their in-camp training and other operationally ready National Service activities will continue not to be charged for parking their cars in all camp/bases,” said MINDEF.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the season parking charges are S$120 per month for covered car parks and S$90 per month for open-air car parks.

These are based on the market rates of Housing and Development Board car parks near the premises.

The Ministry of Education announced on Monday that staff at national schools will be charged season parking fees from August.

Parking policy at schools came under review after the Audit-General's Office (AGO) 2014/2015 Financial Year report highlighted that some educational institutions did not impose parking charges or had charges that were below the market rate.