Police report filed over fake letters bearing Defence Minister's forged signature: MINDEF

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Friday (Feb 19) that it has filed a police report over fake letters bearing the forged signature of Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

The fake letters, seeking advertising support for a magazine, also used the MINDEF logo without authorisation, said the ministry in a Facebook post.

"MINDEF does not send letters to solicit for advertising," it said.

"We have made a police report and urge the public to exercise caution to avoid becoming victims to scams."

The fake letter, which aimed to garner advertising support for a publication called The Heavy Industry Magazine, contained advertising rates and an email contact.

Individuals who have received a suspicious letter claiming to be from MINDEF should call the the NS Call Centre at 1800-3676767 or email contact@NS.sg to verify its authenticity, said the ministry in the Facebook post.

Similar fake letters were reported by national water agency PUB and the Housing and Development Board (HDB) in August and October last year.

A fake letter bearing the HDB letterhead and containing the forged signatures of HDB's Chairman and CEO. (Photo: PUB/Facebook)

Those letters contained the forged signatures of their respective officials, and carried their letterheads.