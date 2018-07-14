MINDEF rejects Ben Davis' application for deferment to join Premier League club Fulham

SINGAPORE: Singaporean footballer Benjamin Davis' application to defer his national service (NS) enlistment was rejected by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

In a statement early on Sunday (Jul 15), MINDEF confirmed that Davis' application was rejected on the grounds that Davis was neither a potential medal winner nor does he represent Singapore in international competitions.

"As all male Singaporeans liable for Full-time NS put aside personal pursuits to dutifully enlist and serve their NS, it would not be fair to approve applications for deferment for individuals to pursue their own careers and development," MINDEF said.



"In sports, deferments are granted only to those who represent Singapore in international competitions like the Olympic Games and are potential medal winners for Singapore. In the last 15 years, only three have met this criteria.



"Benjamin James Davis’ application for deferment was not approved as he does not meet the criteria for long-term deferment from Full-time NS."



It was earlier reported that Davis had signed the first professional deal of his career with newly promoted English Premier League (EPL) club Fulham FC.



Davis, 17, joined Fulham on a two-year scholarship deal in July last year.



He is the first Singaporean to sign a professional contract with a top-tier English club.



Ben Davis, together with his father Harvey, signing a two-year scholarship with English side Fulham. (Photo: Fulham FC)

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia, Davis' father Harvey Davis clarified that the Football Association of Singapore will help to put forth an appeal to MINDEF.

"As the father of Ben, I really hope that common sense can prevail so that Ben can be given the opportunity to not just pursue his dream of playing in the EPL, but also the dream of every young Singaporean footballer and to make Singapore proud by being the first Singaporean to play in the EPL," said Davis' father.



When Davis had learned about the deal he told Channel NewsAsia that the deal was "fantastic news for Singapore football".

"It shows that Singapore can produce footballers who can play at the highest level in the UK," the 17-year-old added.



"Ben has been trained here in Singapore and shows to all Singaporeans that you can be coached in Singapore and achieve the highest level for a 17-year-old on the international stage," added the senior Davis, echoing his son's sentiments.



Harvey Davis also said that the authorities had been informed of his son's professional contract with Fulham as well, noting that his son would eventually serve his NS.

"We have been completely transparent with the authorities who were immediately informed of his scholarship contract back in 2016 and his professional contract back in May this year.

"We fully understand the importance of serving your country and my older son has already served and so will Ben as will my younger boy."



Notably, as Davis' mother is from Thailand, and his father from the UK, he currently has the option to represent these two countries for football as well.

Drawing comparisons between his son and Olympic swimmer Joseph Schooling, Harvey also commented on Schooling's deferment.

"If Joseph had not been given the deferment and opportunity he would never have won the Olympics."

