SAF rolls out virtual fitness training programme for NSmen

SINGAPORE: From next week, operationally-ready national servicemen (NSmen) can do their physical training at home with the launch of a virtual NS Fitness Improvement Training (FIT) programme.



The introduction of FIT@Home will give NSmen flexibility to attend NS FIT sessions virtually or physically, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Monday (Jul 5).

Physical sessions are held at 42 locations islandwide, including fitness conditioning centres in Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) camps and some public parks.



​​​​​​​

Where the NS FIT programme will be conducted. (Map: MINDEF)

The NS FIT programme was rolled out in April. With its introduction, NSmen need to either pass the individual physical proficiency test (IPPT) or complete the 10-session NS FIT programme, inclusive of one IPPT attempt. This is in place of attending IPPT preparatory or remedial training.

Response to the programme has been "very encouraging", with most training sessions fully booked since it started, said MINDEF on Monday.

The new virtual sessions, which start from next Monday, have a capacity of up to 45 NSmen participants in each session. These will be conducted over a "commercial video conferencing platform", said MINDEF.

Activities during the FIT@Home sessions will include a series of metabolic circuits and aerobic exercises, the ministry added.



Each FIT@Home session will be about 60 minutes to 75 minutes long and count as one session of NS FIT, similar to the NS FIT programmes conducted physically. There will be two sessions each day except on Fridays, when there will be no sessions.



At least two fitness trainers from the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) fitness conditioning centres will be present at every session to monitor participants' safety and ensure that they perform up to standard, said MINDEF.

NSmen can start registering for the sessions through the NS Portal from Wednesday this week.

"FIT@Home will complement the list of current NS FIT activities for NSmen to maintain active and healthy lifestyles and remain operationally ready," said Colonel Lim Han Yong, head of the NS affairs department at MINDEF.



"This virtual option aims to provide more flexibility and make it more convenient for NSmen to participate in, while maintaining comparable standards of training and safety to other NS FIT activities."

