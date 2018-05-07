Ministries to release addenda to President's Address; Parliament debate to follow

SINGAPORE: Following the opening of the second session of the 13th Parliament, the ministries will release their addenda to the President's Address this week, the Ministry of Communications and Information said in a statement on Monday (May 7).

President Halimah Yacob delivered her speech outlining the Government's priorities in the second half of its current term on Monday, at the opening of Parliament after a prorogue of about a month.

The ministries will release their addenda from Tuesday to Friday "in a thematic manner", the statement said. Each theme will highlight the key policies and initiatives under each ministry.

Mdm Halimah highlighted five priorities in her speech: Securing a place in the world for Singapore; building a well-connected, world-class city for Singaporeans; developing a vibrant economy with more opportunities for workers; forging a cohesive, caring and inclusive society; and nurturing an identity Singaporeans can be proud of.

She also said that Singapore is beginning to see the "imprint of the new leadership in developing and implementing public policies".

In the following week, from May 14 to 18, there will be a Motion of Thanks and debate on the President’s speech.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and eight ministers, including Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung and Minister of the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli will speak during the debate.

The other ministers speaking are Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, Ministers in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah and Ng Chee Meng, as well as Senior Minister of State for Education and for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat.