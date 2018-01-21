Ministry of Health appoints committee to set medical fee benchmarks

SINGAPORE: A 13-member committee comprising academics, representatives from hospitals and insurance associations, has been appointed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to develop medical fee benchmarks for common procedures on Sunday (Jan 21).

On the sidelines of a community event, Senior Minister of State for Health Dr Lam Pin Min said that the committee aims to develop the first tranche of benchmarks by the second half of 2018. Examples of common procedures include cataracts surgery, appendectomy and gastroscopy.

Dr Lam said that the committee will take reference from total operation fees listed on the MOH website, which are based on actual transacted fees. He added that the committee will then be able to decide on what they think is a “reasonable fee range”.

“These are common procedures that constitute 80 to 85 per cent of procedures performed by private and public hospitals ... we expect the first tranche of the recommendation to be straightforward because we have a lot of empirical data to support the work of the committee,” said Dr Lam.

Going forward, the committee will look into less common procedures like X-rays and MRIs.

The committee will be headed by Dr Lim Yean Teng, the former chairman of the medical board at the National University Hospital and a senior cardiologist.

“We hope our work will play a part in addressing the issue of rising healthcare costs, and keep costs sustainable," he said. "The committee will carefully consider the concerns of healthcare service providers, receivers and payers represented - and take them into account while developing the fee benchmarks."

Dr Lim added: "Ultimately the effectiveness of the fee benchmarks will depend on how well it is accepted by all the parties involved."

The committee is expected to meet on a monthly basis initially. Dr Lam said they will meet about once every two to three years after the fee benchmarks have been fully implemented.