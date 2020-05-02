'Minor adjustments' to circuit breaker measures from May 5, TCM among services to be allowed

SINGAPORE: Details have been revealed of what activities and businesses can resume and when as Singapore slowly lifts its “circuit breaker” measures, with traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioners among the first to see restrictions lifted.



Speaking at a press conference on Saturday (May 2), Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said while the tighter measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 will need to continue for at least another week, “minor adjustments” for some activities can begin from Tuesday (May 5).



Advertisement

Advertisement

“Specifically for traditional Chinese medicine, we will allow practitioners to do needle acupuncture for pain management,” he said.



Mr Wong - who is the co-chair of the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic - added that medical halls linked to TCM outlets would also be allowed to sell retail products from May 5.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Restrictions on activities within the grounds of strata-titled residences such as condominiums or other private residential developments will also be lifted, he said.



Activities such as exercising and dog walking had previously been prohibited as they would be difficult to enforce safe distancing within such properties, and there was a concern that crowds would form.



“But we have done a review and we will allow activities, essential activities, to be carried out. Essentially, the same rules outside in a public area will now apply within the residential development as well,” said Mr Wong.



While enforcement officers will go into such properties to conduct checks and enforce the rules, Mr Wong called on the Management Corporation Strata Title (MCST) and managing agents of such properties to “do their part and also help with the enforcement”.

However, he noted facilities such as gyms within such properties would remain closed, as is the case with those in public areas.

Other selected activities and businesses would be allowed to resume operations from May 12, Mr Wong stated, noting these would include home-based food businesses.

In a release, the Ministry of Health noted that home-based food businesses would be allowed to operate for delivery and collection only, with home-based private dining services still disallowed.

"Delivery and collection of food orders should be done in a safe and contactless manner, by appointment so that it can be spaced out, and there is no bunching of people," it noted.



However, home-based businesses which provide other goods and services, such as jewellery and textiles, and which involve visitors, customers or third-party delivery services at the premises to collect or deliver goods, will have to remain closed until further lifting of the circuit breaker measures.



Food retail outlets, including those selling cakes and confectionery, will be allowed to re-open for takeaway and delivery, while the manufacturing and onsite preparation of all food - including ice cream, chocolate products and other snacks - will also be reinstated.

Barbers and hairdressers, as well as laundry services and pet food retailers will also be allowed to resume.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram