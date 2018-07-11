Mischief case: Catapults, metallic pellets seized, 64-year-old man arrested

SINGAPORE: The police have arrested a 64-year-old man believed to have launched metallic projectiles at an industrial building using catapults.

In a press release on Wednesday (Jul 11), the police said they received a report on Jul 6 that someone had damaged a window panel at an industrial building in Bukit Batok Crescent.

The damage was believed to be caused by a metallic projectile found at the scene.

Officers from the Jurong Police Division subsequently identified the suspect before arresting him on Jul 9 for possession of an offensive instrument, rash act and mischief.

A total of 75 metallic pellets, two catapults and an improvised rubber band, which the police suspected were used to commit the offence, were seized.

Based on preliminary investigations, the man may have been involved in at least 10 similar cases since 2014 in the Bukit Batok estate.

Investigations are ongoing.

If convicted for rash act, the man may be jailed up to six months, fined a maximum of S$2,500, or both. For committing mischief, he may get up to two years' jail, fined or both. Possession of an offensive instrument is punishable with a maximum of two years in prison.