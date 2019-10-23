Man arrested after cartons of coriander stolen from wholesale centre

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Oct 22) after he was suspected of a series of thefts from a wholesale centre.

Police received a report at around 11.15am on Tuesday that four cartons of coriander were missing from the cold room of Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Clementi Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on the same day," the Singapore Police Force said in a news release.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is also believed to be involved in other similar cases reported at the same wholesale centre."

The suspect will be charged on Thursday with theft in dwelling. If convicted, he could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

Advertisement