Police appeal for information on missing 16-year-old girl

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday (Apr 16).

Wan Le Xuan Shermaine was last seen at Blk 327D Anchorvale Road in Sengkang at about 8pm on Friday, said the police in a news release on Saturday.

She was seen wearing a black mask, black cap, black jacket, black trousers, black shoes and carrying a grey backpack, said SPF in a separate tweet.

#sgpoliceappeal 16-year-old Chinese girl missing since 16/04/2021 at 1800hrs. Last seen at Blk 327D Anchorvale Road, wearing a black mask, black cap, black jacket, black pants, black shoes and carrying a grey backpack. If found, please call 999. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/8z7an62lQ8 — SingaporePoliceForce (@SingaporePolice) April 16, 2021





The police has requested anyone with information to call its hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.



All information will be kept strictly confidential, said SPF.

