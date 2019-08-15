'I love you and I always will': Family, friends pay tribute to Singaporean kayaker who died in Malaysia

SINGAPORE: “I love you and I always will.” These seven words were posted by the daughter of Singaporean kayaker Puah Geok Tin early on Thursday (Aug 15) morning, hours after Malaysian authorities found a woman’s body in the waters off Kemaman, Terengganu.

Family members of Ms Puah, 57 - who went missing along with Singaporean Tan Eng Soon while kayaking in Mersing last Thursday - have confirmed that the body is hers.

The two were separated from their group while kayaking near the Endau islands. The search for Mr Tan, 62, is ongoing.

On Thursday night, Ms Puah's daughter, Raine Pang, took to Facebook to thank family and friends for their concern and support.

"We understand that many of you would like to come visit, however investigations by the authorities are still ongoing," wrote Ms Pang.

"MUMMY WILL BE BACK SOON"

"My mummy will be back soon after investigation and we will update on the wake details when we can. We really appreciate all your love."

The post came after Ms Pang and her brother Louis Pang posted an image on Facebook early on Thursday morning that said: "Dear Mummy, You’ve lead a wonderful & glorious life … You did what you love to do till the very end. Rest in Peace Mummy. I love you."

Tributes and condolences started pouring in, with many comments pointing to Ms Puah's adventurous spirit.

"I’ll never forget the smile that you always have on your face, the meals that we had together, all the trips that we went on together, and I’ll never forget you," one mourner wrote.

"You are the most adventurous and fun lady that I have even known ... An awesome mummy, wife and friend," another wrote.

"RELIEVED WE CAN GIVER HER PROPER LAST RESPECTS"

Ms Puah's son told reporters in Malaysia on Thursday that he identified his mother based on her personal belongings.

"It is hard for us, but at the same time we are relieved that we could give her proper last respects,” he told reporters at Kemaman Hospital.

Mr Pang, who is the youngest sibling, said that his mother was a very active woman and had always gone out with her friend for excursions such as mountain climbing, kayaking and cycling.

"I also hope that the efforts to look for my mother's friend, Matthew Tan Eng Soon who went missing with her, would succeed soon," he said.

He said that the police were still investigating and needed to prepare several documents before Ms Puah's remains could be brought back to Singapore.

"(The) autopsy started at noon and is expected to take some three hours. We are still waiting for any development and have not decided when to bring her remains home,” he said.

He thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its support and expressed his gratitude to the Malaysian agencies involved in the search operations.