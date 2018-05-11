Missing US Navy seaman Seth Woods found in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A United States Navy seaman who had been missing in Singapore since Sunday was found on Friday (May 11), a US 7th Fleet spokesperson said.

Lieutenant Commander Arlo Abrahamson said in a statement that fireman Seth Woods, 18, was found in Singapore and is now in the custody of local US Navy officials.



Advertisement

"The US Navy thanks local Singapore law enforcement authorities for their assistance in locating the missing service member," he added.

In a post on Tuesday, Reddit user jms428 wrote that Seth Woods, a US Navy seaman, had gone missing in Singapore after getting off a ship with a friend.

"His friend went to 7-11 and he went to a smoking area to vape. When his friend came back he was gone, it's been over 30 hours," wrote the user, adding that Mr Woods' mother had been informed of his disappearance.



The Singapore police, appealing for information on Mr Woods' disappearance on Wednesday, had said he was last seen "in the vicinity of Raffles Boulevard and Temasek Boulevard" on Tuesday at about 8am.



Advertisement