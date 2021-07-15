Mobile vaccination teams, more clinics to offer COVID-19 jabs to encourage senior uptake

SINGAPORE: Mobile vaccination teams will be deployed to more heartland locations over the coming weeks to make it more convenient for seniors to get their COVID-19 jabs.



This was part of efforts to intensify outreach to seniors and encourage them to get vaccinated that the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Thursday (Jul 15).



Currently, about seven in 10 seniors above the age of 70 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It was "critical" for seniors to be vaccinated as they were the most vulnerable group, said MOH.



Up to 10 mobile vaccination teams will be sent to locations near where many seniors live, such as at community clubs or residents' committee centres at housing blocks.

Deployments started last week at Anchorvale Community Club and will continue in phases at the following locations and dates:

- Kallang Community Club and Whampoa Community Club from Jul 14 to Jul 21 (closed on Jul 20 for Hari Raya Haji)

- Changi Simei Community Club from Jul 22 to Jul 28

- Paya Lebar Kovan Community Club from Jul 29 to Aug 4

Mobile teams will be deployed at each location for a few days to a week before moving to other locations.

They will return to the original location to administer the second vaccination dose. This is to ensure that people can receive their second dose at the same location, said MOH.

MORE CLINICS TO OFFER VACCINES



Primary care providers will also be roped into the effort to get more seniors vaccinated, said the ministry.

More Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) will offer the COVID-19 vaccine under Singapore's national vaccination programme, starting with clinics in Bedok, Bukit Merah, Hougang and Tampines over the coming weeks.

"All primary care providers have also been called on to help persuade seniors who are their regular patients, to go for their COVID-19 vaccination if they have not done so yet," said MOH.

Staff and volunteers from the Silver Generation Office will also intensify ground outreach efforts and reach out to unvaccinated seniors through house visits and dialogues, said the ministry.

They will advise on the nearest vaccination locations, assist those who need help getting to the vaccination centres or arrange for homebound seniors to be vaccinated at home.

SENIORS URGED TO BE VACCINATED

Seniors were at higher risk of becoming dangerously ill if infected with COVID-19 compared to other age groups, said MOH.

"With age and possibly underlying health conditions, their immune system is weaker. Without vaccination, they may not be able to fight off the virus."



The ministry strongly urged seniors to be vaccinated to "protect themselves, their senior friends and their loved ones".



Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said last week that Singapore needed to get more seniors vaccinated.

"You compare across the ages, those above 70 have the lowest first dose and booking rates, it really should be the other way around," said Mr Ong.

"We really ought to have them have the highest percentage. We all know they are most vulnerable," he added.

For all eligible age groups, the proportion of people who had received their first dose or booked an appointment was 80 per cent or more, except for seniors above the age of 70 with a proportion of 71 per cent, Mr Ong said then.



On Thursday, MOH reminded the public that people aged 60 and above can walk into any of the existing vaccination centres with their IC to receive their first dose without any prior appointment. They can also visit their doctors at any of the participating PHPCs or polyclinics.

Those who are homebound can request to receive their jab at home by calling the Silver Generation Office at 1800-650-6060.

"Vaccination remains a key enabler in our fight against COVID-19. Together, we can help Singapore to reopen safely if we each contribute to achieve a high level of population vaccination coverage," said MOH.

As of Jul 14, Singapore has administered 6.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 2.4 million people have completed the full vaccination regimen.

