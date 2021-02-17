Singapore receives its first shipment of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

SINGAPORE: Singapore received its first shipment of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday (Feb 17), two weeks after authorities approved it for use here.

The vaccines were carried on board Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ7137, a scheduled freighter service from Brussels, Belgium, and arrived in Singapore at about 1.40pm.



"The vaccines were prioritised for loading into the aircraft in Brussels and was given precedence during unloading in Singapore. They were then transported to SATS' cold-chain facility, Coolport, for subsequent storage and ground transportation," SIA said on Wednesday.

It was announced on Feb 3 that the Health Sciences Authority has granted interim authorisation for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to be used in Singapore for people aged 18 years and above.



This is the second vaccine approved for use in Singapore.

SIA had on Dec 21 delivered the first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to Singapore.

COLD CHAIN

Explaining its role in the vaccine handling process, SATS said once the shipment arrives at the airport, the temperature-controlled cargo containers would be unloaded to cool dollies, which have temperature loggers and location tracking features.

The containers are then brought to Coolport in an "unbroken cold chain", it added.

At Coolport, individual checks are conducted before the containers are stored in cold rooms with the required temperature range.

They will then be transferred via dedicated temperature-controlled truck docks for delivery by agents or freight forwarders.

The vaccines - both Moderna's and Pfizer's - have to be stored at very low temperatures because they are made from easily destroyed genetic material called mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid).

Moderna's vaccine can be stored at -20 degrees Celsius and lasts in a fridge for 30 days, while Pfizer's vaccine has to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius and lasts for only five days at standard refrigerator temperatures.

