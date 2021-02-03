Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine authorised for use in Singapore, first shipment expected around March

SINGAPORE: The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has granted interim authorisation for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to be used in Singapore for people aged 18 years and above, it announced on Wednesday (Feb 3).

The vaccination regime submitted by Moderna requires two doses of the vaccine to be administered 28 days apart.

"HSA’s review of the available clinical data found that the benefits of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the known risks," said the agency in a press release.

"The vaccine demonstrated a high vaccine efficacy of 94 per cent."

The first shipment is expected to arrive around March, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is the second vaccine to be granted interim authorisation under the Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR).

As a precautionary measure, anyone with a history of anaphylaxis or severe or multiple allergies to medicines or food should not receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, said HSA.



Pregnant woman, severely immunocompromised people and those under the age of 18 should also not receive the vaccine as the safety and efficacy data for these groups are not available yet.

"Persons who develop anaphylaxis or severe allergic reactions to the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine also should not receive the second dose," said HSA.

The authorities said it will actively review the data submitted by Moderna to ensure that the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh the known risks.

When sufficient data is available for full registration, Moderna will be required to file an application to transit the status of the product from PSAR interim authorisation to full registration, said HSA.

It may also terminate PSAR authorisation at any time; for example, if new data suggest that the benefits no longer outweigh the risks.



