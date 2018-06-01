NTU strengthens partnerships in India during Modi visit

SINGAPORE: The Nanyang Technological University (NTU) sealed several agreements with some leading Indian universities, institutions and industry players on Friday (Jun 1), in a bid to "advance digital innovation", NTU said in a news release.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his inaugural visit to the university, and Education Minister Ong Ye Kung witnessed the exchange of six agreements and statements of intent that will enable NTU to strengthen its academic and industry partnerships in India.

Advertisement

Mr Modi is on a three-day visit to Singapore.

The agreements include a S$2 million gift from Mr Kris Gopalakrishnan, chairman of Axilor Ventures, to set up the Gopalakrishnan-NTU Presidential Postdoctoral Fellowship, aimed at enabling "some of the world's best young scientists to build a research career at NTU", according to NTU's news release.

NTU will also have new joint PhD programmes with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in areas such as science, engineering and management.

In addition NTU, which has seven satellites orbiting Earth since 2011, is also collaborating with the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology in space science and technology, including joint satellite projects, said the news release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both parties are also keen to develop a sustained exchange programme on space research.

“In our knowledge-based economy, Singapore and India rely on the free flow of talent and ideas into their countries and through their universities," said NTU president Subra Suresh.

"Both countries recognise that this is key to prosperity in the globalised world and it is even more essential in our digital age today. The agreements that we will seal today will build on this great momentum of partnerships that we have had in India.”

During his visit, Mr Modi also planted a Neem tree. This is meant to symbolise the "strong bilateral ties and flourishing of new ideas and partnerships" between India and Singapore, according to the news release.

He was also introduced to NTU's latest research, including social and telepresence robots Nadine and Edgar, and Singapore’s first 3D printed eco-car.