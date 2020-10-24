MOE will continue working with schools to 'tighten processes where needed': Sun Xueling on NUS dismissal of professor

SINGAPORE: The Education Ministry will continue to work closely with institutes of higher learning (IHLs) to "tighten processes where needed", said Minister of State Sun Xue Ling following the dismissal of National University of Singapore (NUS) professor Dr Jeremy Fernando.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (Oct 24), Ms Sun said there had been "much public discussion" about the dismissal.

"Now that a police report has been filed, we will let the police investigations run its course," she said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education (MOE) is following up with NUS and other universities to ensure the safety and protection of students.



"One question we have asked the university leadership: What more can they do to prevent instances like these from happening in future?

She said the ministry recognises that IHLs "must give space for academic pursuit and ideas to flourish".

"But the issues around this case lead us to question: How can we better guard against educators and other individuals who cross the line, and how can we collectively strengthen campus safety?

"At the end of the day, our IHLs have a duty of care to their students. There must be zero-tolerance in our campuses for any form of sexual misconduct, harassment or violence," said Ms Sun.



"On MOE's part, we will continue working closely with all our IHLs to tighten processes where needed, to ensure the safety of the student community at all times," she added.

Earlier in the week, Dr Fernando, who was a Tembusu College professor, was sacked by NUS after he was found to have had “an intimate association” with an undergraduate.



NUS also filed a police report.

On Friday, the college’s rector Professor Tommy Koh said NUS had "fallen short".

Prof Koh said: “The university can learn from the Singapore Government from the way it dealt with SARS in 2003 and COVID-19 in 2020...The policy is to be open rather than closed, to be transparent rather than opaque, to give timely information to your stakeholders rather than withhold such information.

“So using these two, three criteria, in my view, NUS has fallen short.”

